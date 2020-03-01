Government decides to move UK to deport Nawaz

SIALKOT: The federal government has decided to move the UK authorities to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a couple of days after the Punjab government decided it will not extend the PML-N chief's bail.



Speaking to media during a news conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was now time for Nawaz to be brought back to the country.

“Nawaz Sharif did not provide his medical reports to the Punjab government," she said, describing the PML-N chief's decease as a 'fixed match'.

"The government will write to British authorities for Sharif brothers' deportation," said Awan. In the next week, concerned authorities will take steps in this regard, she added.

She said a section of media created an environment that if Nawaz was not allowed to leave for treatment abroad his life might be in danger.

On record inflation in the country, Awan said the PTI government is committed to overcome inflation and provide immediate relief to the masses.

Dr Firdous said that prices of different edibles are witnessing decline owing to sincere efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said further reduction in prices of different edibles will be made to ease the burden of the common man.

The SAPM expressed the confidence that Pakistan had emerged successful in addressing all challenges at the economic front due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Talking about the Afghan peace agreement signed in Doha, she said the deal vindicated PM Imran's long-held narrative that negotiations are the only viable option to promote peace and stability in the region.

She said Pakistan will continue its policy of supporting the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve lasting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

On the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, she said Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees on its land, which shows the country's hospitality and generosity.

Taking a jibe at the Indian government, she expressed regret that the Modi-led regime is engaged in suppressing the ongoing freedom struggle launched by the people of Kashmir in Occupied Kashmir, but it is destined to fail.