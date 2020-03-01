More than 50 percent population in Pakistan is obese: study

More than 50 percent or in fact major population of Pakistan is obese, according to a recent study under the Pakistan Health Research Council.



As per the study, more than half of the population is at risk of fatal diseases due to obesity. The study further said children — not only adults — were also becoming obese at an increased rate.

According to a report Atlas of Childhood Obesity published by the World Obesity Foundation, the number of children living with obesity was predicted to cross five million in Pakistan by the year 2030.

According to the data, 5,412,457 children in the country between the ages of 5-19 years would be obese.



In the list of countries predicted to have over one million school-age children and youth living with obesity in 2030, Pakistan ranked 9th, with China, India, and the United States topping the list.