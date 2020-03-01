62% Pakistanis feel country not heading in right direction: Gallup survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The latest Gallup survey reveals that 62% Pakistanis are not in favour of the direction the country seems to be heading in while only a mere 35% feel that the country is on the right track.
In the survey, it was said that those who felt the country wasn’t heading in the right direction were only 48% in 2018 — a figure that significantly shot up since the PTI came into power.
According to 66% nationals, they are not satisfied with the performance of the PTI government, while 59% believe that the ruling party’s performance is worse than that of the previous governments.
Regarding the perception of the federal government's performance, only 1 in 3 Pakistanis is satisfied (very or somewhat).
Only 32% are satisfied with the performance of the PTI.
According to the breakdown, only 16% from Sindh, 13% from Balochistan, 34% from Punjab and 64% from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were satisfied with the ruling party’s performance.
