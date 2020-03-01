Video: Australian vets take out beach towel from pet python

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Veterinarians in Australia can be seen pulling an entire beach towel out of a pet snake in a new video going viral on social media across the globe.
The pet snake, called Monty, is an 18-year-old python. The pet owners said that the snake ingested an entire towel and was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital.
In the oddly-satisfying video, the vets can be seen using forceps to take out the towel from the snake, which has been under anesthesia.
