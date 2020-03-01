close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 1, 2020

Video: Australian vets take out beach towel from pet python

World

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 01, 2020

 Veterinarians in Australia can be seen pulling an entire beach towel out of a pet snake in a new video going viral on social media across  the globe.

The pet snake, called Monty, is an 18-year-old python. The pet owners said that the snake ingested an entire towel and was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital.

In the oddly-satisfying video, the vets can be seen using forceps to take out the towel from the snake, which has been under anesthesia. 

