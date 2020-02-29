close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

AFP
February 29, 2020

In pictures: US-Taliban sign historic peace accord ending 18-year-old war

World

AFP
Sat, Feb 29, 2020

 Senior officials of the US government and the Afghan Taliban congregated in Doha, Qatar on Saturday to oversee the signing of a landmark peace deal between America and the Taliban.

The ceremony for the occasion started at around 5:45pm (PST), with world leaders present to see through an agreement that will see America withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after 18 years of war. 

Here are a few pictures from the historic event.

L to R) US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar shake hands after signing a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020 The United States signed a landmark deal with the Taliban, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-ever war. — AFP / Giuseppe Cacace
(L to R) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar sign a peace agreement during a ceremony in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020 The United States is signed a landmark deal with the Taliban, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-ever war.— AFP / Giuseppe Cacace
Afghanistan´s President Ashraf Ghani (C) speaks as US Defence Secretary Mark Esper (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) listen during a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul on February 29, 2020. The United States is to sign a landmark deal with the Taliban on February 29, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-ever war. / AFP / Wakil Kohsar
Taliban´s former envoy to Saudi Arabia Shahabuddin Delawar (C) and delegate members arrive to the signing of a US-Taliban agreement in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020. Washington and the Taliban are set to sign a landmark deal in Doha that would see them agree to the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from Afghanistan in return for insurgent guarantees. — AFP / Karim Jaafatr
Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (2nd-R) meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of of the peace signing ceremony between the United States and the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020. Washington and the Taliban are set to sign a landmark deal in Doha that would see them agree to the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from Afghanistan in return for insurgent guarantees. — AFP / Giuseppe Cacace
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar speaks at a signing ceremony of the US-Taliban agreement in the Qatari capital Doha on February 29, 2020. The United States signed a landmark deal with the Taliban, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-ever war. — AFP / Giuseppe Cacace


Latest News

More From World