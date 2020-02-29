In pictures: US-Taliban sign historic peace accord ending 18-year-old war

Senior officials of the US government and the Afghan Taliban congregated in Doha, Qatar on Saturday to oversee the signing of a landmark peace deal between America and the Taliban.

The ceremony for the occasion started at around 5:45pm (PST), with world leaders present to see through an agreement that will see America withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after 18 years of war.

Here are a few pictures from the historic event.



