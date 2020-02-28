At least 30 dead as train rams into passenger bus at Rohri crossing

SUKKUR: At least 30 people died and dozens were injured on Friday after a collision between a passenger train and a bus at a crossing near Rohri, authorities confirmed.

Rescue teams arrived at the place to help victims of the accident. As relief operations were underway, the injured were being shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Sukkur commissioner Shafiq Mahesar said the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital and Civil Hospital Sukkur for treatment, said the Sukkur Commissioner.

Bilawal expresses grief over the incident

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief over the loss of life due to the train accident. A spokesperson of the PPP chairman said that he had directed Sindh government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.



"Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government's performance," Bilawal's spokesperson was quoted as saying. "After how many accidents will Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?"

Bilawal said that the PTI government was not concerned with the citizens' lives.