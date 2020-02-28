At least 30 dead as train rams into passenger bus at Rohri crossing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: At least 30 people died and dozens were injured on Friday after a collision between a passenger train and a bus at a crossing near Rohri, authorities confirmed.
Rescue teams arrived at the place to help victims of the accident. As relief operations were underway, the injured were being shifted to hospital for medical treatment.
Sukkur commissioner Shafiq Mahesar said the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital and Civil Hospital Sukkur for treatment, said the Sukkur Commissioner.
"Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government's performance," Bilawal's spokesperson was quoted as saying. "After how many accidents will Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?"
Bilawal said that the PTI government was not concerned with the citizens' lives.
SUKKUR: At least 30 people died and dozens were injured on Friday after a collision between a passenger train and a bus at a crossing near Rohri, authorities confirmed.
Rescue teams arrived at the place to help victims of the accident. As relief operations were underway, the injured were being shifted to hospital for medical treatment.
Sukkur commissioner Shafiq Mahesar said the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital and Civil Hospital Sukkur for treatment, said the Sukkur Commissioner.
"Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government's performance," Bilawal's spokesperson was quoted as saying. "After how many accidents will Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?"
Bilawal said that the PTI government was not concerned with the citizens' lives.