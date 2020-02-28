close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
Web Desk
February 28, 2020

At least 30 dead as train rams into passenger bus at Rohri crossing

Fri, Feb 28, 2020
Sukkur accident has left 30 people dead. — Photo: Geo.tv/screengrab 

SUKKUR: At least  30 people died and dozens were injured on Friday after a collision between a passenger train and a bus at a crossing  near Rohri, authorities confirmed.

Rescue teams arrived at the place to help victims of the accident. As relief operations were underway, the injured were being shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Sukkur commissioner Shafiq Mahesar said the injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital and Civil Hospital Sukkur for treatment, said the Sukkur Commissioner. 

Bilawal expresses grief over the incident 

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief over the loss of life due to the train accident. A spokesperson of the PPP chairman said that he had directed Sindh government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Sukkur train accident left 30 injured as a train collided with a bus near Rohri on Feb 28, 2020. — Photo: Geo.tv/screengrab

"Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government's performance," Bilawal's spokesperson was quoted as saying. "After how many accidents will Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?"

Bilawal said that the PTI government was not concerned with the citizens' lives. 

