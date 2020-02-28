President Alvi appoints Justice Qasim Khan as next LHC CJ

Justice Qasim Khan is set to become the 50th chief justice of the Lahore High Court after President Arif Alvi on Friday approved his appointment.

According to a notification, Justice Qasim will take oath as Chief Justice of LHC on March 19.

Justice Qasim will take over the reins from Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who is set to retire on March 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh had taken oath as LHC’s CJ on January 2 as the 49th Chief Justice of LHC for a brief period of two months and 18 days.

Earlier, this month the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had recommended the name of Justice Qasim Khan as Chief Justice of LHC.



The JCP’s meeting for appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here in the Supreme Court with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in the chair.