President Alvi consults Ulema on coronavirus, advises people to avoid public places

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday tweeted that he had sought the opinion of Ulema regarding the coronavirus and said that they had opined that it was permissible for people suffering from flu symptoms to pray at home and avoid putting others in danger.

"People who have fever cough shortness of breath or any flu symptom should avoid going to public gatherings. I have taken opinion from Ulema that for the sake of community well being they can perform prayers at home & avoid Jumma congregation so as not to put other people at risk," he tweeted.



On Wednesday, Pakistan's health ministry announced that two people had been affected by the coronavirus. “I can confirm the first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to the clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable. There is no need to panic, things are under control,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza said in a tweet after the Sindh health department announced that young man had been tested positive for Coronavirus in Karachi and undergoing treatment at an isolation ward of a private hospital in the city.

Schools in Sindh and Balochistan have been closed till March 2 to ensure the virus does not spread. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced that it had imposed a temporary travel ban on countries where coronavirus cases have been reported or where the danger of the disease exists, Pakistan included among them.



Pakistan suspended flights to and from Iran as the infection continues to grow at an alarming rate in the country. Pakistan has also sealed the Taftan border crossing from where pilgrims journey to visit shrines in Iran.

