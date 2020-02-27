India playing dangerous games to divert attention from internal issues, says DG ISPR

Pakistan and India are two nuclear powers and there’s no space for war between the two countries, military spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference today at the General Headquarters, the new military spokesperson sad India is playing dangerous games to divert attention from internal issues but Pakistan Army is ready for any misadventure.

This is the first media briefing of the newly appointed DG ISPR who took charge of the office on February 01. He was appointed as the new chief of military’s media wing last month as Major General Asif Ghafoor completed his term.

He said, “whenever there was a hard time on the country, Pakistan Army faced it bravely.” “Feb 27 is a bright day in the history of Pakistan,” Maj Gen Iftikhar said while referring to the downing of two Indian fighter jets.

“Whether there are internal or external dangers, we are ready and the military is aware of our enemy’s covert operations.” On question of Indian military leaders’ threats, the DG said “Pakistan is keeping an eye on Indian military’s preparedness.”