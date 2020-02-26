First coronavirus case confirmed in Pakistan

KARACHI: The first case of coronavirus has been reported here in the port city of Karachi, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old patient arrived in aeroplane from Iran and has a history of travel to Tehran from where he reportedly acquired the virus. While the young man recently arrived here in Karachi by bus, it was unclear as to when exactly he reached Pakistan.

According to reports, the coronavirus patient and his family were immediately placed in quarantine at a private hospital on the National Stadium Road. The federal health department was, as of reporting time, examining the passengers he has travelled with.

Further, the provincial health department was set to dispatch a team to inspect his residence as well as his neighbourhood.

— More to follow..