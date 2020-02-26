Boy found dead inside lion's cage at Safari Park Lahore

LAHORE: An 18-year-old boy who had been missing for the past three days was found dismembered inside a lion's cage at the city's Safari Park, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Bilal by local media, the boy had been reported missing two days ago but his family came forward to search for him in the park earlier today, the park administration said.



According to Safari Park Lahore Director Chaudhry Shafqat, the teen's body parts were discovered after the family contacted park administration in this regard on Wednesday morning.



Police were investigating how the young boy went inside the cage and if he was attacked by the lions or someone threw his body in the cage after killing him.