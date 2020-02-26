close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

Boy found dead inside lion's cage at Safari Park Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 26, 2020
Photo: mapio

LAHORE: An 18-year-old boy who had been missing for the past three days  was found dismembered inside a lion's cage   at the city's Safari Park, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Bilal by local media, the boy had been reported missing two days ago but his family came forward to search for him in the park earlier today, the park administration said.

According to Safari Park Lahore Director Chaudhry Shafqat, the teen's body parts were discovered after the family contacted park administration in this regard on Wednesday morning.

Police were investigating how the young boy went inside the cage and if he was attacked by the lions or someone threw his body in the cage after killing him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan