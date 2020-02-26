Delhi riots: PM Imran urges world community to act

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday once against urged the world community to act against the bloodshed in India before it was too late.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that the 200-million strong Muslim minority was being targeted in India. He warned that the bloodshed would get worse if nothing was done.

"Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed," he wrote on Twitter.

Anti-Muslim riots over a controversial citizenship law have erupted in the Indian capital of New Delhi this week, leading to violence between that has left 21 dead and hundreds injured as police fail to control the Hindu-supremacist mobs running rampage in Muslim areas.

"As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now," he noted.

"I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country," he added.

President Alvi calls attack on Delhi mosque ‘disgraceful act’

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday condemned the violence in New Delhi and said that secular forces within India should rise against barbaric actions like the vandalising of a mosque.

In a post on Twitter, Alvi shared a video of a Hindu supremacist mob climbing on a minaret of a mosque and said that the visuals seemed to be a reminder to Muslims of the Babri Masjid episode.

"Another update of the disgraceful act. Vandalising a mosque! It seems to be a reminder to Muslims of the Babri Masjid episode. I think secular forces within India should rise against such barbaric actions," he said.