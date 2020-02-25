Dolphin force shoots dead two motorcyclists

RAWALPINDI: Punjab's Dolphin Force shot two bikers resulting in their deaths after the deceased "fired when asked to stop", said a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson on Tuesday.



The spokesperson said that officers of the elite security unit — set up to deal with street crime — had signalled the motorcyclists to stop but they opened fire instead. The officials then shot them in retaliatory fire, during which they were injured.

Both suspects were immediately shifted to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the spokesperson said, adding that they had both been identified.

Rawalpindi Police said that both men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.