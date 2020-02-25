Punjab govt rejects Nawaz’s request for extension in bail

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday rejected an application of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking an extension in bail, stating that the PML-N supremo had failed to provide the required medical reports, reported Geo News.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Law Minister Raja Basharat said the government had repeatedly asked the PML-N leader to furnish his reports.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital since he went to London for treatment. We have repeatedly asked his physician Dr Adnan Khan about the cardiac procedure. Dr Adnan failed to give any particular date and said we have lined up this in the next couple of weeks,” Basharat said.

“The Islamabad High Court had given eight weeks to Nawaz. In the last 16 weeks we have not received any new reports from London,” he added.

The Punjab law minister continued that a special board was constituted by the chief minister which kept requesting for new reports to be sent. “No new reports were sent to despite multiple requests,” Basharat said, adding that some reports were received which were not satisfactory.

“After seven to eight observations, the board asked for new reports, however, the response we received from them was that the reports that had already been sent were conclusive and a decision should be taken on them,” he noted.

“Since no new reports were sent, the Punjab cabinet reached a decision on them and decided not to extend the bail,” Basharat said.

He added, “Rana Sanaullah came on the media a few days ago and said Nawaz would undergo a cardiac procedure on February 24, however, when we asked Dr Adnan, he refused to share a specific date and said the operation would be lined up in the next two to three weeks.”

As you can see no cardiac surgery has been done, he noted.

The law minister further said in light of the reports they had, the Punjab government took the decision to not extend the bail. “We will now write to the federal government about the Punjab government’s decision. The federal government will decide on further course of action.”

Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid said Nawaz has been in a stable condition since he left. We have not received any fresh reports from Nawaz Sharif since he went to UK, she added.

Nawaz has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail on medical grounds.

The court had permitted to remove Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List without any conditions for a time period of four weeks.

In its decision, the LHC said that in case Nawaz's health doesn't improve then the time period can be extended, adding that the government officials will be able to contact Nawaz through the Pakistani embassy.