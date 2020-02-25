Ex-Karachi nazim Naimatullah Khan passes away

Former Karachi Nazim and senior Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader Naimtaullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness. He was 89 years old.

Born in Ajmer Sharif (India) in 1930, Khan served as the 26th mayor of Karachi from 2001 to 2005.

A graduate of the Punjab University’s journalism programme, Khan also had a law degree from University of Karachi.

Condolences pour in

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his condolences at the former nazim's passing.

Murtaza Wahab said his contribution to the city of Karachi would always be appreciated by the people.

“May Allah SWT bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family. His contribution to Karachi would always be cherished by the people of the city,” Wahab tweeted.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani also expressed his grief at Khan's passing.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar also expressed his grief.



