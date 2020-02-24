close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Rangers arrest 19 suspects in Karachi for various crimes

KARACHI: Rangers arrested 19 suspects for allegedly being involved in various criminal activities from various parts of the city on Monday, Geo News reported.

Suspects have been arrested on charges of being involved in the Lyari Gang War, committing street crimes and selling drugs. Rangers spokesperson said that Bilal aka Irani is associated with the Lyari Gang War while Jamil is affiliated with the Uzair Baloch group.

The spokesperson disclosed that street criminals were arrested from Napier Road, Malir, Azizabad, Madinah Colony, Mithadar and Tipu Sultan areas of the city. He said that stolen motorcycles, weapons and other stuff were seized from the suspects.

Meanwhile, drug peddlers were arrested from Alfalah, Garden, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Jackson and Napier. He said that the arrested persons were handed over to police for legal requirements. 

