close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 24, 2020

Video: Dollars showered on Barat in Sialkot

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 24, 2020

A Sialkot man's wedding procession went viral on social media after it was seen in a video clip that his friends were showering the Barat with dollars and currency notes.

The incident took place in Daska of the city at College Road outside a marriage hall two days ago. In a video clip that went viral on social media, the groom's friends can be seen showering dollars and Pakistani currency notes on the wedding procession from the roof of a marriage hall.

People who were part of the groom's wedding procession can be seen in the footage, eagerly catching the currency notes. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan