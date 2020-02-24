Video: Dollars showered on Barat in Sialkot

A Sialkot man's wedding procession went viral on social media after it was seen in a video clip that his friends were showering the Barat with dollars and currency notes.



The incident took place in Daska of the city at College Road outside a marriage hall two days ago. In a video clip that went viral on social media, the groom's friends can be seen showering dollars and Pakistani currency notes on the wedding procession from the roof of a marriage hall.

People who were part of the groom's wedding procession can be seen in the footage, eagerly catching the currency notes.