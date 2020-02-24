PM Imran says those responsible for artificial price hikes will be identified, punished

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured people that he "will not relent" until those responsible for the artificial price hikes are not identified and punished.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that it was due to the government's focus on price control that vegetables and other food items' prices were decreasing.

"As a result of Govt focus on price control, substantial decrease in prices, especially in vegetable prices, can now be seen. I assure our people that I will not relent until all involved in artificially-created price hikes are identified & punished," he tweeted.



Prices of wheat and sugar skyrocketed last month after the food items disappeared from markets across the country. A report forwarded to the prime minister blamed government officials and politicians responsible for the crisis.

PM Imran had promised to take action against those found guilty of hoarding and smuggling wheat and sugar out of the country. The prime minister had also admitted during a public rally that the artificial crisis had emerged as a result of the government's negligence.

Government ministers and the prime minister himself have repeatedly said that those responsible for the price hikes will be punished.