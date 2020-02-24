Shehbaz Sharif says Imran running economy through words 'rather than using brain'

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the country’s economy through words rather than logic.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly, in a statement, said that since the ruling party took over the interest rate and inflation rose 14 and 15 per cent, respectively. “The public has been deprived of flour and sugar,” he said.

Shehbaz Sahrif said that the current government is blaming the previous governments and taking credit for their work.

“Jungles will provide jobs, while peace will be in grave,” said Shehbaz, mocking PM Imran for his earlier statement regarding achieving state of peace in Pakistan.

In reaction, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan saaid that Shehbaz Sharif’s statement was ‘tale of the PML-N loot and plunder from his own mouth’.

She said that it was ironic that those who pushed the people in the quagmire of problems were now talking about their resolution.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif was drawing salary and perks from the Parliament but not performing his duties as opposition leader.