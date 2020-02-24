Coronavirus: PIA suspends flights to China till March 15

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flight operations to China till March 15 amid coronavirus outbreak that has left over 2,500 dead, Geo News reported on Monday.

PIA spokesperson said that a decision about extending or ending the suspension would be taken after reviewing the situation.

“PIA has suspended flights to Beijing till March 15,” a source told the news channel.

The decision comes amid the spread of the deadly virus to another neighbouring country, Iran, where death toll rose to eight since the infection was reported on Wednesday this week.

Last month, Pakistan had suspended operations to China briefly amid coronavirus outbreak and allowed airlines to start flights only after installing screening machines at the airports.

Death toll from coronavirus surpasses 2,500

The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 2,592 on Monday after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities, all but one in the epicentre of Hubei province.

The commission also confirmed a total of 409 new cases in China, with all but 11 in Hubei.

Multiple provinces have reported zero new infections for several days in a row, even as the situation continues to worsen within Hubei and outside of China.