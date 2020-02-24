Appointments in AG office: AGP Khalid seeks clarification from law ministry

Newly appointed Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan in a letter has asked the law ministry to clarify on the news reports regarding appointments being made in the attorney general's office without his consultation.

In the letter, Khan has told the ministry that he got to know through news reports that appointments were being made in his office without his consultation.

The appointments in the attorney general office is his prerogative, he wrote.

He asked the ministry explain its position regarding the issue. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the secretary of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier today, a newspaper had reported that efforts were being made to fill vacant posts of deputy attorney generals (DAGs) and standing counsel in different cities before Khalid Javed Khan takes charge of his post.

Sources within the ministry had claimed that the law division had approached several lawyers to immediately submit their curriculum vitae (CV) so that the vacant seats could be filled.



Khalid Javed Khan was appointed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as the new Attorney General after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from the office on Thursday.

The Pakistan Bar Council had demanded Mansoor’s resignation over some comments he made regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.