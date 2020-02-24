Quetta cylinder blast death toll reaches six

QUETTA: The death toll from a cylinder explosion, inside a storage house near the western bypass in Quetta, reached six on Monday.

Last night, four bodies were taken out of the rubble, while two more bodies were recovered today, taking the tally of death toll to six.



According to rescue officials, at the time of explosion inside the storage house, a man died on the spot while others were mortally wounded.

According to SP Saddar Quetta, the incident is being investigated from various angles, including any hint of a miscreant activity.



The police official informed that the owner of the storage house shifted abroad and had rented the place.

The tenants were also not present at the time of the incident, and police is contacting them, he added.