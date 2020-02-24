close
Mon Feb 24, 2020
Pakistan

APP
February 24, 2020

Firdous Awan says those who caused problems for Pakistan now offer solutions

Pakistan

APP
Mon, Feb 24, 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday it was ironic that those who pushed the people in the quagmire of problems were now talking about their resolution.

In a tweet, she said that Shehbaz Sharif’s statement was tale of the PML-N loot and plunder from his own mouth. She said that the people remember closure of industries in the PML-N rule, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan has revived the industrial sector.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif was drawing salary and perks from the Parliament but not performing his duties as opposition leader. Those who looted and plundered national wealth had gone abroad on the pretext of medical treatment to fill coffers of their children. She asked why Shehbaz Sharif was issuing statements from abroad and not returning home.

