SAPM Awan refutes reports linking Bushra Bibi to changes in Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: The reports alleging a link between Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and various administrative changes in Punjab were debunked on Sunday by a top government official.

SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Twitter the reports were "baseless" and "far from reality" and that connecting the PTI government's decisions to Bushra Bibi's recent visit to Pakpattan was disappointing and condemnable.



Referring to the First Lady's visit to Pakpattan, Dr Awan said Bushra Bibi did not desire protocol, especially at a blessed place like Shrine of Baba Farid.