US diplomat welcomes Pakistani wrestling team's participation in India championship

WASHINGTON: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Sunday welcomed Pakistani team’s presence at the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020 being held in India.

"Sports can be an effective tool to build bridges and strengthen people-to-people ties," the American diplomat said in a tweet shared by the State Department’s Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs.



She also wished best of luck to all the competing teams in the tournament.



Four freestyle wrestlers from Pakistan reached New Delhi on February 18 to compete in the Asian Championship after they were granted a visa by the Indian mission in Islamabad.

The Pakistani wrestling contingent is the first team from across the Wagah border to travel to India for a sporting event after the Pulwama attack in February last year.

Muhammad Bilal (57kg), Abdul Rehman (74kg), Tayab Raza (97kg), and Zaman Anwar (125kg) are representing the country in the continent’s showpiece wrestling event. They are being accompanied by two officials from the country.