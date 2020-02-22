Week-long Heliski expedition held in Shogran

A week-long Heliski expedition was held, jointly under Afiniti and ISPR, in Shogran.

According to the army’s media cell, the competition included more than sixty foreign skiers including high-level foreign dignitaries from different countries.

The press statement said that the expedition was to “promote tourism and explore immense potential of Pakistan’s snow clad mountains for adventure sports”.

Upon arrival, the group met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The expedition members also visited the ISPR Directorate where DG Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports and tourism, as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA, said the ISPR.