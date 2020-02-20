Anwar Mansoor Khan resigns as attorney general

Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his post as the Attorney General of Pakistan on Thursday, reported Geo News.

In his resignation to President Arif Alvi, Khan said the Pakistan Bar Council had asked for his resignation.

“Being a life member of Karachi Bar Association, Sindh Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and having previously served as the Advocate-General Sindh, the Attorney-General for Pakistan and a judge of the High Court of Sindh, I stand with my brothers and colleagues at the Bar and I wish to reaffirm my faith in the highest principles of integrity and professional excellence that the Pakistan Bar Council has always stood for,” the letter read.

Khan added, “I hereby resign from the position of the Attorney-General for Pakistan and request you to accept it with immediate effect. In the last year and a half, I worked to the best of my ability to serve this solemn office with honesty of purpose, and commitment to upholding the constitution."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had directed Khan to produce evidence supporting his statement or submit a written apology about his controversial statement regarding Supreme Court judges, for which he had been reprimanded by the court as well.

The statement itself had been expunged from the court record.

AG Khan had levelled allegations against the bench which irked the full court asking him to withdraw his statement.

“Certain statement was made by the attorney general about the bench and it would be appreciative that the material on the basis that he has made statement be placed before the bench,” the court noted down in its order.

“In case, no material was placed before this bench, we expect a written apology from the attorney general for having to touch the matter,” the court further noted in its order. “It is not against one but every member of the bench,” it added.