PM Imran urges international community to raise awareness about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the international community to do their part in highlighting India's atrocities in occupied Kashmir .

The prime minister said this during a meeting with a cross-party delegation of British lawmakers who called on PM Imran.

Talking about the conflict with India, the prime minister said that Pakistan thought resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.

He said that Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle for justice and inalienable right of self-determination.

PM Imran informed the delegation about the dire human rights and humanitarian conditions in the IOJ&K in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He said eight million Kashmiris were under a military siege for the last six months and were being denied their inalienable rights and freedoms.

PM Imran pointed out that the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground were posing a threat to peace in the region.

He further underlined that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party government’s Hindutva ideology was squeezing the Kashmiris in IOJ&K on the one hand and constricting the space for India’s minorities on the other hand.

The prime minister also highlighted that India could resort to a “false flag” operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in the IOJ&K.