Sibi Mela misprints Nawaz's name, picture instead of PM Imran's on invitation card

QUETTA: Balochistan government misprinted former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name and picture instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's on the five-day Sibi Mela's invitation card, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The provincial government, however, distanced itself from the issue, stating that the district administration was responsible for the blunder. At least 1,000 invitations cards for guests were printed.

Inaugurated by President Dr Arif Alvi, the festival had kicked off on Wednesday and was set to exhibit colourful cultural performances from almost 500 artists, artisans, and folk singers from various districts of Balochistan.

Sibi Mela is a cultural festival going on since the 15th century and takes place at the end of each winter and before the advent of the spring seasons.

According to the organising committee, an exhibition of beautiful and rare animals was also being organised. Thousands of people from various parts of the country were expected to participate in the festival.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, alongside provincial ministers, parliamentarians, civil society members, and students, were present on the festival's opening day.

Local artists, as well as those hailing from other parts of the country, performed stage dramas, mushaira, cultural dance, and circus show.

Strict security measures were adopted to ensure the law and order at the Sibi Mela venue.