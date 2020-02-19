Journalist Fasih ur Rehman passes away

Journalist Fasih ur Rehman passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 47.

Rehman had been part of the first team of Geo News Islamabad. He also served as bureau chief for Dunya and Express TV.

His funeral prayers will be held at Civil Secretariat in Lahore today.

The media and political fraternity sent their condolences on Rehman’s passing.

The minister for science and technology expressed deep grief over the journalist’s death, saying: “Fasih ur Rehman was too young to die, really sad to hear this tragic news Rest in Peace my friend. May Allah give family sabr to bear this great loss.”

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan also expressed grief over Rehman’s death and prayed for the departed soul.

She also praised his contributions in the field of media.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also sent his condolences over the senior journalist’s passing.

“He had a good reputation in the field of media. His services to the field of journalism will be remembered. May Allah grant him a place in heaven and give his family the courage to endure this tragedy,” he posted on Twitter.

The media community also expressed it grief.



