UN boss Antonio Guterres concludes Pakistan visit

LAHORE: United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres left for home after completing his four-day visit to the provincial capital in the wee hours of Wednesday.



Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Munir Akram saw him off at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and others were also present on the occasion.

Lauding Pakistan's rich culture, the UN chief thanked the people of Pakistan in a recent tweet.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Muhammad Tahir Hassan presented picture album to the UN Secretary General at the airport.

The UN Secretary General had arrived in Lahore on February 17 night and spent a busy day on February 18 here. During his visit, the UN boss held meetings with the top leadership of Pakistan.

The UN secretary-general hailed the efforts undertaken by Pakistani government for the sake of peace and regional security. He was all praise for Pakistan for eliminating the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

He also appreciated the role and service of Pakistan in various UN peace missions. In one of his tweets, he said, “Pakistan is among the top contributors to the UN Peace Keeping missions.”

“It was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are serving for peace around the world. Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”



