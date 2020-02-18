PM Imran directs interior ministry, LEAs to immediately crack down on smugglers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the interior ministry, law enforcement agencies to immediately crack down on smugglers of essential food items, days after he admitted the sugar and wheat crisis had resulted due to the government's negligence.

A high-level meeting presided by the prime minister focused on a new strategy to counter smuggling and food crisis. The meeting was attended by senior government ministers and advisors including National Food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and the secretary interior.

PM Imran further directed the Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and Federal Investigation Agency to submit a report on crackdown against smuggling.

The premier's instructions were based on the recommendations given by the anti-smuggling task force. In the meeting, progress report on the establishment of border markets on the western borders were also presented.

“The progress to establish border markets in Balochistan should be sped up,” he said.

"The common man struggles when prices of food items surge due to smuggling and we [the government] cannot accept that. Smuggling is causing a loss worth billions of rupees to the country's economy.

"To curb smuggling is matter of national importance and negligence cannot be afforded in this regard. A comprehensive policy should be drafted on Iranian oil, while the use of technology should be made to curb smuggling," he had said.