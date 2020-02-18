Botched operation caused Hira Omer's death, claims family

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Omer Shareef's daughter, Hira Omer, died on Tuesday owing to kidney complications, with her family claiming that her death was caused by a botched operation conducted.



Hira's brother filed a complaint with the Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) against the clinic in Azad Kashmir, alleging that a doctor and his medical staff conducted illegal transplantation of Hira's kidney.



PHOTA Deputy Director Adnan Ahmad said a team had been constituted to take action against doctors involved in conducting the medical process illegally.

The deceased's family said she underwent treatment for three weeks at a private clinic in Azad Kashmir. Hira had been brought to a hospital in Lahore five days ago after her health deteriorated, despite the transplantation. They said the clinic had been paid Rs3.4 million for the kidney transplantation.

The Lahore hospital's administration stated in a letter that Hira had been brought to them when she was quite sick.