Pakistan tests cruise missile Ra’ad-II with 600km range

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful flight test of Air Launched Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II, which has further expanded country’s deterrence capabilities, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



A press release issued by the military's media wing stated that Ra’ad-II has a range of 600km and "significantly enhances" the military's air-delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea.

The weapon system is equipped with the state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring the engagement of targets with high precision, the statement added.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Director General (DG) Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik and other senior officers from the SPD, strategic forces and strategic organisations.

Lt Gen Manj termed the test as a "major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”. He also lauded the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and made the launch a success.

The statement added that the president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test.

Last month, the ISPR had said that Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.