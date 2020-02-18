Kartarpur corridor practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the Kartarpur Corridor was a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the remark during a visit to the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor, where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to the Sikh community by the Pakistani government, reported Radio Pakistan.

The UN chief who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan was told that purpose of opening of Kartarpur Corridor was to provide an easy access to the Sikh community across border which was a practical proof of interfaith harmony, being ensured by Pakistan.



Speaking to the media, the secretary-general said the opening of the corridor was a good step and it would promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

The UN chief appreciated the facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees at the complex

Guterres during his Lahore visit will also attend various functions and visit some historic places in the city including Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour at the Shahi Qila.

Earlier while addressing the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Guterres said the role of students is very important in the 21st century.

He added that the role of technology is now more important than ever and that the youth must bring themselves at par with the latest trends. “Keeping in mind the challenges of the future, the curriculum has to change.”



“We have to take decisions keeping in mind the environmental issues as it is the biggest challenge that we are facing,” he added.

The UN chief is currently on four-day visit to Pakistan during which he held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa besides attending a conference on Afghan refugees.

In his meeting with PM Imran, the premier apprised the secretary-general about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

In the meeting with the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Guterres and the army chief discussed the Afghan refugee problem and the regional security.



Matters of mutual interest concerning Pakistan and the UN also came under discussion. During the meeting, Guterres said the United Nations' resolutions on occupied Kashmir should be implemented.