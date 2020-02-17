CJP should take notice of journalist Aziz Memon's killing: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry requested on Monday Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of the death of journalist Aziz Memon in Naushahro Feroze.

Aziz Memon, who worked for a local Sindhi channel and newspaper, was found murdered on Sunday.

The federal minister said that the slain journalist, prior to his death, had made allegations against the ruling party in Sindh.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Federal Investigation Agency should also investigate the murder.

Earlier today, protesters in the federal capital protested against their fellow journalist’s killing, asking the CJP to look into the matter.

After the news of Memon’s killing surfaced, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from police.