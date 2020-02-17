Quetta blast kills three, injures seven: police

QUETTA: Three people were left dead and at least seven people were injured when a blast took place Shahra-e-Iqbal Road near the Quetta Press Club on Monday, police said.

Police confirmed that the blast damaged nearby building and vehicles. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Relief efforts are being carried out in the area. The nature and impact of the blast is being ascertained by police.

Emergency has been imposed in Quetta's civil hospital, while senior doctors have been called. The nature and impact of the blast is being ascertained by police.

PM Imran expresses grief over Quetta blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the Quetta blast. The premier directed authorities to provide the injured with the best medical treatment.

The prime minister condemned the bomb blast in the strongest words.