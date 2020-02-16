Princess Beatrice of UK, former PMs of Spain and Italy in Pakistan for ski trip

Princess Beatrice, a member of British royal family, and former prime ministers of Spain and Italy are in Pakistan for a ski trip.



On Saturday, the group of prominent leaders from the Europe called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, ambassador-at-large for investment were also present during the meeting which took place at the Prime Minister House.

"HRH Princess Beatrice of York , Jose Maria Aznar(Former Prime Minister of Spain), Matteo Renzi (Former Prime Minister of Italy), Zia Chishti and Frederico Rigoni are in Pakistan for a ski trip," according to PM's Instagram account.

This is the first high profile visit from Europe to Pakistan's northern areas after UK eased travel advisory to the country due to improvement in the security situation.



Earlier this month, UK envoy to Pakistan Christian Turner, participated in an international skiing event in Malam Jabba an declared Pakistan as ‘wonderful country’.

He congratulated the Pakistan Air Force and the Winter Sports Federation Pakistan for organising the tournament.

“I’ve been told I’m the first British High Commissioner to visit the resort in 15 years or so, and I want to continue travelling all around Pakistan as I get to know this wonderful country.”

Princess Beatrice visit is the second by a Royal Family member in less than a year.

Last year in October, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Pakistan on a five-day visit. During the trip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore and the scenic valley of Kalash in Chitral.

The royal couple also attended multiple social events including time with kids fighting cancer at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.