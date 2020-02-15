Remembering Naeemul Haque

Naeem ul Haque passed away in Karachi on Saturday after battling blood cancer for the last two years. The special assistant to the prime minister was a PTI loyalist since day one as acknowledged by PM Imran himself.

Here are some pictures of the Haque, who was one of the 10 founding members of the PTI.

An old picture of Haque with his wife.

He once tweeted an old picture of PM Imran from 1982, when he was a cricketer, signing an autograph for his daughter.





Perhaps one of the most iconic pictures of Haque with PM Imran.

Naeemul Haque in a meeting with the prime minister, discussing Pakistani cricket.



