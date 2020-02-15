Nawaz Sharif's mother departs for London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar departed for London on Saturday to be with her son who is undergoing heart treatment in London.

“Despite being advised not to travel, Shamim is travelling to London to see her son during his treatment,” Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

Nawaz’s sister Kausar and brother-in-law Yousaf are also accompanying the 90-year-old.

Nawaz left for London last year in November after he was granted bail by Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia case. The former prime minister also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court.

He was accompanied by his personal physician and brother Shehbaz Sharif.

A day earlier an accountability court accepted Nawaz’s plea requesting exemption from appearing before it on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During the proceedings, Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervez had argued that the former prime minister was still unwell and will face the trial as soon as his condition is improved.

He further told the court that Nawaz is under the observation of a clinical team and at the end of February he will undergo further medical examinations.

“Nawaz cannot travel to Pakistan due to his ongoing treatment,” Pervez informed the court.

After the arguments concluded, the accountability court accepted the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing until February 28.