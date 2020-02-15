FIA arrests man masquerading as PTI leader

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a raid following a complaint from the president of the PTI's Punjab chapter, Ejaz Chaudhry, arrested a man impersonating as a senior party leader.

The security agency’s cybercrime wing arrested the suspect from Rawalpindi. The man was reportedly in possession of visiting cards of several departments and used to demand bribes for getting work done.

The FIA seized from the suspect letterheads and photos of several PTI leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the raid, Deputy Director Rizwan Arshad said, adding that they had booked him and initiated a probe.

