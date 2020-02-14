Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan says empowering women crucial for progress

ISLAMABAD: Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan said on Friday that no society can progress without empowering its women.



The Turkish first lady, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan along with her husband, was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

In her address, Emine Erdogan said that the Turkish people consider the pain of Pakistani people as their own.

“Pakistani people are quite close to my heart,” she said, adding that she is grateful for the warm welcome extended to them in Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan and Turkey share common values on the basis of religion, culture, and history.

The Turkish first lady said that both the countries have helped each other in the time of need.

President Arif Alvi’s wife Samina Alvi gifted a traditional shawl to Emine Erdogan at the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, the Turkish first lady also distributed sewing machines among the children suffering from Thalassemia.