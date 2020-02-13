Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui meets PM Imran in Islamabad: sources

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: MQM-P, an ally of the PTI government, has resolved its differences with the ruling party, sources informed Geo News, after Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital.

The sources said the two leaders discussed matters related to Siddiqui’s ministry during their meeting in Islamabad.

Sources had earlier informed that the MQM-P convener had retaken charge as Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication; however, the Karachi-based party refuted the report.

Siddiqui had on January 12 announced to quit the federal cabinet over "unfulfilled promises", saying his party had supported the centre in every challenging phase but "injustice was still being done with Sindh".

Following the announcement, several PTI leader and ministers had met the MQM-P in Karachi to hear their concerns.



MQM-P was not the only the ruling party's ally that has threatened to quit its coalition. The PTI got much needed relief on Monday after its leaders managed to convince the estranged PML-Q to not leave the alliance as well.

Leaders of the ruling PTI and its coalition party, the PML-Q, announced a truce after hour-long discussions at Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's residence on Monday.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference after the two parties' delegations met in Lahore in a bid to reconcile. After the talks, leaders of the PTI and the PML-Q said they would go ahead hand-in-hand in the future.