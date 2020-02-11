Hamza Shehbaz denied bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court did not grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in relation to money laundering case on Tuesday.

In the hearing today, the court remarked that Shehbaz Sharif’s son and PML-N leader has failed to give satisfactory answer regarding his source of income in the accounts.

On February 6, the LHC had granted Hamza Shehbaz bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.