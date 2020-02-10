Pakistani peacekeepers' humanitarian efforts acknowledged by UN mission in Darfur

Pakistani peacekeepers distributed goats, scotch carts, blankets and quilts to the women in Darfur, the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) said.

UN’s Military adviser Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey distributed the items of the project carried out by the Pakistani blue berets stationed in the war-torn country.

“UN Military Adviser Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey distributes goats, scotch carts, blankets and quilts to the local women in Kabkabiya, North Darfur,” tweeted UNAMID.

The UN mission in Darfur was established on July 31, 2007, after the Security Council adopted the resolution 1769.

UNAMID's core mandate is to protect civilians, but has also been tasked with contributing to security for humanitarian assistance, monitoring and verifying implementation of agreements, assisting an inclusive political process, contributing to the promotion of human rights and the rule of law, and monitoring and reporting on the situation along the borders with Chad and the Central African Republic.

Pakistan has a long history of sending its troops to various UN peacekeeping missions and has also been recognised as one of the largest contributors of troops and police for decades.

According to the UN, Pakistani troops are currently serving in seven UN operations, with the vast majority of them deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Darfur region of Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s female peacekeepers, deployed with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were awarded a UN medal at a ceremony in Adikivu in South Kivu, one of the provinces of the central African country.