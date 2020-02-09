Two foreign mountaineers rescued by Pakistan Army Aviation from Baltoro Glacier

Pakistan Army Aviation pilots on Sunday rescued two foreign mountaineers from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier, ISPR said.

“Donald Allen Bowie from United States and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva from Finland were rescued by Pakistan Army Aviation pilots,” the ISPR said. “These climbers were part of an International Winter Expedition attempting to summit Broad Peak but stranded en route due to sickness.”

Earlier this week, Pakistan Army Aviation pilots were conferred medals by the French army who rescued French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol from Nanga Parbat in 2018.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, senior military officers and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation attended the ceremony.

Rear Admiral Didier Malterre, Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal to brave pilots of Army Aviation who took part in the daring rescue operation.

The pilots had rescued the mountaineer on request of the French embassy.