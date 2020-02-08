Sindh govt pats itself on back over Karachi's improved world crime index ranking

KARACHI: The Sindh government patted itself on the back over the improved safety and security situation in Karachi, as it was recently listed at 93rd number in a report by an international survey-based organisation, Numbeo.



Numbeo, which provides data on cities and various indicators of living conditions around the world, put Karachi at the 93rd spot on its current crime index.

A session of Public Safety Commission was held under Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah today, where Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam presented an inquiry report against 23 policemen to the top provincial minister.

The IG Sindh said that he forwarded the inquiry report to the chief secretary three times last year.

In the meeting, complaints against the police force and policing plan were discussed.

In the session, the CM said that the government will inquire about the complaints from public against the police force, adding that earlier Karachi was listed on the 6th spot on the world crime index and now it is at the 93rd number.

He said that the law and order situation is improving and it is primarily due to the efforts of the Sindh government.

The statement comes in contrast to a recent The News report, according to which provincial adviser Murtaza Wahab said that the reason behind Kaleem Imam’s transfer was below par performance as Karachi's law and order situation has recently deteriorated.

According to the report, Wahab said that Karachi’s law and order situation in 2019 deteriorated as compared to 2018, particularly as far as increase in street crimes is concerned.

He further said: “In the last three years, there was a remarkable improvement with the reduction of terrorism for which the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies played a vital role.”

As per the current world crime index ranking, last month, Karachi was listed at the 88th spot, while the list showed a gradual decrease in the ratio of crime in the city in the past three years.

The ratio of crime index is 55.15 (moderate), while the safety index ratio is 44.85 for Karachi.

In 2019, the city was ranked at 61st spot in the crime index by city list.

In its current ranking, Karachi is ranked 93rd among 386 cities, listed having lower crime rate than Las Vegas, Washington, Marseille, Delhi and Birmingham.