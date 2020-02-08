Rana Sanaullah case: Court dismisses pleas requesting access to footage, vehicle

LAHORE: The Special Court dismissed on Saturday three pleas pertaining to the investigation in the drug trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Rana Sanaullah.



Special court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan heard the case today.



The court, in its hearing today, dismissed three pleas seeking access to footage, daily hearing of case, and handing over of Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

The plea requesting daily hearing of the case was submitted by the prosecutor.

Rana Sanaullah's lawyers had requested access to footage as per the statement of Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi related to footage, which the court also turned down.



Sanaullah’s lawyers requested the court to adjourn the hearing for a month, following which prosecution stated that the PML-N leader has alleged that delaying tactics are being used, hence, the trial should be sped up.



The court has summoned Sanaullah on the next hearing for indictment, adjourning the case until March 7.

Sanaullah was arrested by ANF officials on July 1 from Faisalabad while he was on his way to a meeting. ANF claimed the former Punjab law minister was in possession of 15 kilogrammes of heroin when he was arrested.



On December 24, the LHC had granted bail to Sanaullah in the narcotics possession case against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

