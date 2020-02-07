Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index

KARACHI: Karachi, once riddled with mugging and target-killing incidents, has seen an improvement in terms of crime rate, as per the global, survey-based organisation Numbeo.

Numbeo, which provides data on cities and prevalent living conditions around the world, put the city at the 93rd spot on its current crime index.

Last month, Karachi was listed at the 88th spot, while the list showed a gradual decrease in the ratio of crime in the city in the past three years.

The ratio of crime index is 55.15 (moderate), while the safety index ratio is 44.85 for Karachi.

In 2019, the city was ranked at 61st spot in the crime index by city list.

In its current ranking, Karachi is ranked 93rd among 386 cities, listed having lower crime rate than Las Vegas, Washington, Marseille, Delhi and Birmingham.

The website basis its data on surveys, according to which it divides them into three categories; ranking, crime index, and safety index.

“Crime Index is an estimation of overall level of crime in a given city or a country. We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high,” stated the website’s description.

The safety index is, on the other way, quite opposite of crime index. If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe, it further said.

In 2014, Karachi ranked 6th on the World Crime Index. On the whole, 1888 people were killed the same year, including 117 officers and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

The city stood at 68th on the index in December 2018, improving further to 70th position in 2019.