Thu Feb 06, 2020
Pakistan

Geo News
February 7, 2020

Faith-healer arrested after allegedly drugging, raping woman in Lodhran

Pakistan

Geo News
Fri, Feb 07, 2020
The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

LODHRAN: A pir — or 'faith-healer' — was arrested in Chak 356/WB village on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who had gone to him for hepatitis treatment, a police official said Thursday.

According to Lodhran SHO Ameer Ahmed, the survivor alleged that she had gone to the faith-healer in the hopes that he could give her a spiritual treatment for hepatitis. However, he drugged her by giving her water mixed with some intoxicant before sexually abusing her.

The alleged rapist was booked and arrested after the survivor's complaint, police confirmed, adding that further action would be taken after the woman's medical test was conducted.

